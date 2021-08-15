Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police conducting investigation near Conway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are on the scene of an investigation near Conway.

The Horry County Police Department said Sunday that it is conducting an investigation on University Forest Drive.

Neighbors and those traveling in the area may see a higher law enforcement presence, including patrol officers, detectives and special operations team members.

HCPD is asking those in the area to steer clear and allow authorities space to do their work.

Details on the nature of the investigation were not immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Allen, Timothy Fowler, Nathaniel Jenkins
Deputies find meth, items stolen from Georgetown County marina after chase; 3 arrested
Tropical Storm Fred
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred re-strengthens, Grace not as strong
Beamer said that the injury was only a sprain.
Gamecock QB Luke Doty sidelined indefinitely with foot injury
Today at the Beach
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid start to the weekend, changes arrive for Sunday
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

Horry County offers free supplies for students heading back to school
Event offers free supplies for Horry County students heading back to school
SC teacher group calls for mask mandates in schools
Carolina Panthers
Panthers-Colts game to air Sunday on WMBF News
Tropical Storm Fred
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred re-strengthens, Grace not as strong