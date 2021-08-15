Horry County police conducting investigation near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are on the scene of an investigation near Conway.

The Horry County Police Department said Sunday that it is conducting an investigation on University Forest Drive.

Neighbors and those traveling in the area may see a higher law enforcement presence, including patrol officers, detectives and special operations team members.

HCPD is asking those in the area to steer clear and allow authorities space to do their work.

Details on the nature of the investigation were not immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.