Florence County deputies find nearly 20 pounds of marijuana on bus

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee found a large amount of marijuana during a search late last week.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a property check at the Pilot service station on West Lucas Street when a commercial bus arrived.

The department said when the bus arrived, deputies could smell marijuana coming from it. They then received permission from the driver to search the bus with the help of a K-9 unit. The scent was then traced to a large, black suitcase inside the bus.

Deputies proceeded to perform a search of the suitcase, finding nearly 20 pounds of marijuana packaged in 20 vaccum-sealed bags. A handgun with ammunition was also found in a separate bag.

No one on the bus claimed ownership of either bag, officials said.

The bags were then transported to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office evidence facility. No arrests have been made in connection to the search as of Sunday.

