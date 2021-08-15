Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence County deputies find nearly 20 pounds of marijuana on bus

Florence County deputies found the marijuana inside a suitcase on the bus, officials said.
Florence County deputies found the marijuana inside a suitcase on the bus, officials said.(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee found a large amount of marijuana during a search late last week.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a property check at the Pilot service station on West Lucas Street when a commercial bus arrived.

The department said when the bus arrived, deputies could smell marijuana coming from it. They then received permission from the driver to search the bus with the help of a K-9 unit. The scent was then traced to a large, black suitcase inside the bus.

Deputies proceeded to perform a search of the suitcase, finding nearly 20 pounds of marijuana packaged in 20 vaccum-sealed bags. A handgun with ammunition was also found in a separate bag.

No one on the bus claimed ownership of either bag, officials said.

The bags were then transported to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office evidence facility. No arrests have been made in connection to the search as of Sunday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Allen, Timothy Fowler, Nathaniel Jenkins
Deputies find meth, items stolen from Georgetown County marina after chase; 3 arrested
Tropical Storm Fred
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred re-strengthens, Grace not as strong
Beamer said that the injury was only a sprain.
Gamecock QB Luke Doty sidelined indefinitely with foot injury
Today at the Beach
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid start to the weekend, changes arrive for Sunday
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

One person was killed after a shooting at the 500 Club in Mullins early Sunday, police said.
1 killed in shooting outside Mullins nightclub, police say
Christopher Allen, Timothy Fowler, Nathaniel Jenkins
Deputies find meth, items stolen from Georgetown County marina after chase; 3 arrested
Kiyonte Hickman
Judge denies bond for man accused of shooting four people in Darlington County
Brandon Ryan Marion Stokes
Man charged in connection to Florence vehicle break-ins