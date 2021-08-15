Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Shower chances are on the rise heading into the new week

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers and a few storms return to the forecast as we close out the rest of the weekend. A 60% chance of rain is in the forecast for today, with most of the activity lasting throughout the afternoon. The rain won’t be widespread and won’t last all day, but with plenty of moisture in place we could certainly see heavy downpours.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WMBF)

A funnel of tropical moisture will continue to move into our area this week thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred to our west and a Bermuda High Pressure off shore of the Carolinas. This means daily rain chances for the area as we head into this week. About a 40% chance of rain is in the forecast just about every single day this week.

Tropical Moisture
Tropical Moisture(WMBF)

While it won’t be a washout all day everyday, again tropical moisture means heavy downpours for the area. The good news is that daily rain chances means more pleasant temperatures thanks to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs throughout the week will remain in the low to middle 80s.

Rain Chances This Week
Rain Chances This Week(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Allen, Timothy Fowler, Nathaniel Jenkins
Deputies find meth, items stolen from Georgetown County marina after chase; 3 arrested
Tropical Storm Fred
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred re-strengthens, Grace not as strong
Beamer said that the injury was only a sprain.
Gamecock QB Luke Doty sidelined indefinitely with foot injury
Today at the Beach
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid start to the weekend, changes arrive for Sunday
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fred
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred re-strengthens, Grace not as strong
Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast
Today at the Beach
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid start to the weekend, changes arrive for Sunday
Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast