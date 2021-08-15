FIRST ALERT: Shower chances are on the rise heading into the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers and a few storms return to the forecast as we close out the rest of the weekend. A 60% chance of rain is in the forecast for today, with most of the activity lasting throughout the afternoon. The rain won’t be widespread and won’t last all day, but with plenty of moisture in place we could certainly see heavy downpours.

A funnel of tropical moisture will continue to move into our area this week thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred to our west and a Bermuda High Pressure off shore of the Carolinas. This means daily rain chances for the area as we head into this week. About a 40% chance of rain is in the forecast just about every single day this week.

While it won’t be a washout all day everyday, again tropical moisture means heavy downpours for the area. The good news is that daily rain chances means more pleasant temperatures thanks to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs throughout the week will remain in the low to middle 80s.

