Event offers free supplies for Horry County students heading back to school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the first day of school around the coroner in Horry County, many parents are gearing their students up with some back-to-school shopping.

The area has also seen a variety of school supply drives for those who need a little extra help, such as Saturday’s “Back to School Bash” hosted by Horry County Parks and Recreation.

Over 100 families gathered for the free event and received items ranging from notebooks, hand sanitizers, backpacks filled with more supplies.

”We came out today because my family can’t actually buy school supplies for us. So we are always searching for an opportunity,” said high school student Jaimny Ramos.

Ramos and her three siblings were among students who came out to receive supplies. She said it’s events like this that help her get ready for school and give her the tools to succeed.

“I am hoping to become a general surgeon,” said Ramos.

Izabela Niewinna, a local parent, also brought her child, who is starting her kindergarten year.

“I am passionate about school and education in general so very excited for her and myself,” she said.

The community, including the vendors, donated the supplies to help everyone who needs it.

Organizers said this event brought nothing but smiles.

“It gets no better, To be able to help families and children, seeing their eyes giving out their supplies,” said Jeff Bailey, the program’s supervisor. “And their eyes shining it can’t get better than that it just warmth in your heart.”

If you missed this event, you can give the organizers a call at 843-877-0375.

