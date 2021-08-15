Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Event offers free supplies for Horry County students heading back to school

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the first day of school around the coroner in Horry County, many parents are gearing their students up with some back-to-school shopping.

The area has also seen a variety of school supply drives for those who need a little extra help, such as Saturday’s “Back to School Bash” hosted by Horry County Parks and Recreation.

Over 100 families gathered for the free event and received items ranging from notebooks, hand sanitizers, backpacks filled with more supplies.

”We came out today because my family can’t actually buy school supplies for us. So we are always searching for an opportunity,” said high school student Jaimny Ramos.

Ramos and her three siblings were among students who came out to receive supplies. She said it’s events like this that help her get ready for school and give her the tools to succeed.

“I am hoping to become a general surgeon,” said Ramos.

Izabela Niewinna, a local parent, also brought her child, who is starting her kindergarten year.

“I am passionate about school and education in general so very excited for her and myself,” she said.

The community, including the vendors, donated the supplies to help everyone who needs it.

Organizers said this event brought nothing but smiles.

“It gets no better, To be able to help families and children, seeing their eyes giving out their supplies,” said Jeff Bailey, the program’s supervisor. “And their eyes shining it can’t get better than that it just warmth in your heart.”

If you missed this event, you can give the organizers a call at 843-877-0375.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Allen, Timothy Fowler, Nathaniel Jenkins
Deputies find meth, items stolen from Georgetown County marina after chase; 3 arrested
Tropical Storm Fred
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred re-strengthens, Grace not as strong
Beamer said that the injury was only a sprain.
Gamecock QB Luke Doty sidelined indefinitely with foot injury
Today at the Beach
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid start to the weekend, changes arrive for Sunday
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

Horry County offers free supplies for students heading back to school
Event offers free supplies for Horry County students heading back to school
Carolina Panthers
Panthers-Colts game to air Sunday on WMBF News
Tropical Storm Fred
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred re-strengthens, Grace not as strong
Tropical Moisture
FIRST ALERT: Shower chances are on the rise heading into the new week