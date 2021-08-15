Dawn Staley, Gamecocks extension ‘not a done deal’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Into the WIS newsroom tonight, the Gamecocks and Dawn Staley are not on the same page when it comes to a contract extension.

Sources close to the situation tell us that Staley and the university do not have an extension in place. And that it’s “absolutely not a done deal,” says the source.

Staley’s current deal has her netting $1.8 million to lead the women’s basketball program for the upcoming season. Now that does not include any bonus money for postseason achievements. The current contract runs through the 2024-2025 season, in which the annual salary will reach $2.1 million.

Staley’s 13 seasons with the Gamecocks have placed a national spotlight on the program. She guided South Carolina to its lone basketball national title in 2017. Staley’s also made three NCAA Final Four appearances in the last six NCAA Tournaments, including this past season.

Under her watch, Carolina’s dominated the SEC, capturing five SEC regular-season titles and six SEC Tournament titles. And she’s put fannies in the seats with the program claiming seven NCAA attendance titles, averaging over 10,000 fans each season from 2015-2021.

Staley’s coming off a run as Team USA’s women’s head basketball coach. She guided the team to Olympic gold in Tokyo earlier this month.

