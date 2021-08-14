Gamecock QB Luke Doty sidelined indefinitely with foot injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock quarterback and projected starter Luke Doty injured his foot in practice on Friday, sources told WIS.

Sources say the severity of his injury remains unclear as of now.

More details will be released Saturday following a scrimmage -- head coach Shane Beamer will address the media at 5:30 p.m.

Doty suffered a mid-foot fracture and has minor ligament damage. The injury took place when he was accidentally stepped on.

He is scheduled to have scans today and be evaluated by doctors to find out the extent of the injury.

Carolina will open the season on Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois and likely have two possibilities into the starter role if Doty is not available.

The two options are redshirt transfer Jason Brown and freshman Colten Gauthier. Brown transferred in from FCS Saint Francis and Gauthier was a 3-star prospect out of Georgia.

