FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid start to the weekend, changes arrive for Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another sweltering summer-like day is underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with the forecast calling for sunshine and heat indices in the triple digits. Highs today will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s with feels like temperatures climbing to around 102°-105°. The only shot at relief from the heat today will be in the form of a pop-up downpour this afternoon. With that being said, only a 20% chance of rain is on the way for today.

Today at the Beach (WMBF)

Tomorrow will bring some big changes to the forecast. Scattered showers and storms will make a return, creating a soggy and cloudy second half to the weekend. A 60% chance of rain will take place off and on tomorrow, with some locally heavy downpours possible.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WMBF)

Rain chances won’t be going anywhere anytime soon as we head into the new work week. Our area will be sandwich into a lot of tropical moisture, which will keep rain chances in the forecast everyday this week. The good news? Rain chances and cloud cover will keep temperatures below average, climbing into the low to mid 80s all week long.

Daily Rain Chances (WMBF)

