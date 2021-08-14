Red Cross will require masks in hurricane shelters following latest CDC guidance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the rise of the delta variant and recent spike in COVID-19 cases, people will need to add one more item to their hurricane preparedness plan - a mask.

The American Red Cross will require them in hurricane shelters this year.

This operational change goes for staff, volunteers and clients at the shelters, even those that are fully vaccinated.

The Red Cross follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even in times of emergency, so that isn’t the only safety to measure to expect at the shelters.

“The Red Cross is disappointed to see this turn of events with the pandemic and the rise in cases in all 50 states,” said Mandy McWherter, Regional Communications Manager with the South Carolina Red Cross.

From spreading out cots to handing out prepackaged meals, the impact of the pandemic can even be seen in the middle of emergencies inside Red Cross shelters.

The CDC’s latest guidance recommends everyone wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“Right now, the guidance tells us we’re going to be masking in our shelters,” said McWherter. “That’s the biggest change we’re speaking to as we look at hurricane season and begin preparations for what’s expected to be a pretty active season.”

If someone physically can’t wear a mask, the Red Cross will set up a mask-free section at the shelters.

Masks will also be provided at the door of Red Cross shelters, but the organization will not require vaccinations.

In fact, the Red Cross won’t even ask people whether or not they’ve been vaccinated since they’ll have to wear a mask regardless.

The Red Cross has four approved shelter locations in Horry County, all of which are schools. It gives them plenty of space to spread people out while they’re hunkering down.

“As much as possible the Red Cross will be looking to space our cots and feeding times will be staggered,” said McWherter.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division also recommends including masks, hand sanitizer, soap and tissues in hurricane kits.

The agency wants people to keep the coronavirus in mind while making their emergency plans.

