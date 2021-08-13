Submit a Tip
Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial signing for S.C.’s ‘Open Carry Law’

(WRDW)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for the state’s new Open Carry Law.

He was joined by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and members of the General Assembly at the Palmetto State Armory in Greenville.

The law requires a person to go through the training to get a concealed weapon permit in order to open carry, but it waives the $50 fee for the permit.

This law does not change who can carry a firearm or where weapons are allowed, officials said.

The law goes into effect on Sunday, Aug. 15.

