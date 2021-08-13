‘A true pariot’: City renames street after fallen Myrtle Beach police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach street now bears the name of a police officer who was killed nearly 20 years ago protecting the community that he served.

Myrtle Beach police Pfc. Joe McGarry died in 2002, but he continues to be remembered as the department and city renamed a street at the Market Common in his honor.

“Joe was a true patriot who loved his country, he loved God and loved the American flag and what it stood for,” said his mother Anita McGarry.

Officer Joe McGarry. | Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

At the age of 28, McGarry was shot and killed in a parking lot on King’s Highway and had served with the police department for four years, leaving a lasting legacy.

“When Joe joined our department he made an automatic impact,” said retired Myrtle Beach Police Chief Warren Gall.

The street sign was presented next to the newly renovated Myrtle Beach Police Annex along with a plaque that will forever honor Joe’s life as an officer and active community servant.

“As most of you know he has been a wonderful part of our department, our team and a friend,” said Chief Amy Prock.

During the ceremony, Prock took a moment to share a few of the words written on McGarry’s Memorial Marker, which sits across the street from the newly renamed street sign.

“Joseph John Joe McGarry, born September 1974 in Connecticut had a passion for working for people and strived to be a mentor for those in the community. Hired by the Myrtle Beach Police Department in January 1999 he worked with the neighborhoods to make a difference focusing on areas that would benefit most from his attention as a law enforcement officer. Whether it was a pick-up game of basketball with kids he always had a passion to make a difference and a smile to go with it he truly cared about what he was doing and how he could have a positive effect on others.”

The plaque is on display at the Market Common, across from the newly named street sign to anyone who would like to pay their respects.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.