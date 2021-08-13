Troopers respond to deadly crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Friday morning in Florence County.

Troopers responded to the accident near Woodville Road and Williston Road around 8:50 a.m., according to online information from SCHP.

Authorities have not yet released additional details on the crash.

WMBF News is working to learn more.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.