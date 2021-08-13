Submit a Tip
Troopers respond to deadly crash in Florence County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Friday morning in Florence County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Friday morning in Florence County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Friday morning in Florence County.

Troopers responded to the accident near Woodville Road and Williston Road around 8:50 a.m., according to online information from SCHP.

Authorities have not yet released additional details on the crash.

WMBF News is working to learn more.

Check back for updates.

Aug. 13, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast