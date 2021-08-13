Tidelands Health implements COVID-19 surge strategies as hospitalizations spike

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health announced on Friday that it is implementing emergency surge strategies as hospitalizations continue their upward trend.

The hospital explained that on June 30, it had no COVID-19 patients. Now six weeks later, that number has risen to 43, which includes 12 patients in critical care and nine on a ventilator. There was also one COVID inpatient death at the hospital in the months of June and July combined, and now the health system has recorded seven COVID-19 inpatient deaths since Aug. 1, according to the hospital.

“Our region is back in a place we’d hoped to never see again,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer. “Our friends and neighbors are getting sick at an alarming rate, and our health care professionals are shouldering the burden.

Tidelands is putting the following measures in place to relieve pressure on the community’s strained healthcare resources:

On Monday, Aug. 16, Tidelands Health will open temporary respiratory clinics in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown to treat patients with COVID-19-like symptoms – a move to help manage ballooning emergency department volumes. Patients 12 and older who are experiencing respiratory symptoms but who don’t require emergency care should call their Tidelands Health Family Medicine office or 1-866-TIDELANDS to schedule a respiratory clinic appointment.

With both Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital over 100 percent capacity, the health system is postponing and rescheduling some surgeries that are not time-sensitive but require a hospital admission. Patients whose surgeries need to be rescheduled will be contacted by their physician’s office. Time-sensitive surgeries and outpatient procedures are proceeding normally.

Numerous steps are being taken to supplement clinical staffing. Nurses who work in non-clinical roles are being temporarily reassigned to frontline care roles, and the health system is offering incentive pay for team members who work additional shifts. Clinicians caring for COVID-19 patients also receive supplemental pay. Efforts to secure additional travel nursing staff are underway.

The health system is expanding its monoclonal antibody infusion clinic to accommodate additional patients. To date, Tidelands Health has administered more than 600 doses of the promising treatment, which has been shown to reduce a COVID-19 patient’s risk of hospitalization.

Tidelands Health is also expanding vaccination efforts.

The health system has already administered 80,000 vaccine doses and continues to offer walk-in vaccinations at three regional sites in Georgetown, Murrells Inlet and Myrtle Beach.

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m.

Waccamaw Medical Park West, 4040 Highway 17, Suite 204, Murrells Inlet, Monday-Thursday, 9a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Patients can also receive the vaccine during a scheduled visit at Tidelands Health Family Medicine.

The hospital system added that it is closely monitoring FDA authorization of booster shots for certain immunocompromised people and will expand vaccination efforts as needed to accommodate additional demand.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and readily available to everyone 12 and older,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs. “Please help us help you. Please get vaccinated.”

