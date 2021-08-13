Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina man steals horse, hides it in bedroom, deputies say

Gary Chase Coble, Jr.
Gary Chase Coble, Jr.(Source: WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man is in jail after deputies say he stole a horse and hid it in a bedroom.

An Upstate man is in jail after deputies say he stole a horse and hid it in a bedroom.

Oconee County deputies said a woman called them on Monday about Gary Chase Coble, Jr. riding a horse down Country Lane in Mountain Rest and taking it inside a house.

Dispatch told deputies that Coble had warrants for his arrest, according to the incident report.

Deputies contacted Coble’s father who met them at his house where the woman saw Coble taking the horse inside.

The father told deputies that it was his home and Coble was not supposed to be there.

The report said the father opened the door of the home and deputies saw horse feces in the living room.

A full-size Quarter Horse was found standing in the middle of a bedroom that Coble was found in, the report said.

“The horse appeared to be calm and I continued following Coble into the bathroom where I was able to successfully place him into custody for the warrants,” the report said.

Deputies were able to find the horse’s owner who did want to press charges.

The owner said the horse was valued at $6,500 and the animal had a red laceration on the front leg that was not there before.

Coble, 31, was charged with stealing livestock.

He also faces other charges related to recent burglaries and thefts, according to deputies.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane that departed the Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday morning landed on...
Plane en route to Tenn. from Myrtle Beach lands on Upstate highway
Brandon Presha
‘Disgusting display’: S.C. man charged with tattooing child inside McDonald’s
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in Ocean Isle Beach.
HCFR helps battle fire that left home destroyed, another damaged in Ocean Isle Beach
Aiden Zasimovitch
Former Waccamaw HS student pleads guilty to shooting, killing Pawleys Island man
A crash Wednesday night in Georgetown County has claimed the life of a teenage girl.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old girl killed in Georgetown County crash

Latest News

Fred will continue to move inland by Monday and push to our west through Tuesday & Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Fred to gain strength, Grace may develop this weekend
Rain chances ramp up to 60% on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Take advantage of the dry weather, rain chances increase Sunday
The school district is also offering a $1500 bonus per semester for new and current drivers.
Horry County Schools looking to hire bus drivers as school year approaches
A representative from SOS Care speaks during a public hearing on Horry County's American Rescue...
Horry County determining how to spend $69 million from American Rescue Plan