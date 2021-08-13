Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Health Department recommends masks, social distancing in classrooms

With COVID-19 cases surging in the state, officials with the South Carolina Department of...
With COVID-19 cases surging in the state, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are urging parents to have their child wear face coverings in the classroom.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With COVID-19 cases surging in the state, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are urging parents to have their child wear face coverings in the classroom.

More than 36,000 kids under the age 10 have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic, DHEC says.

With many students going back to school in the Palmetto State next week, health professionals are concerned cases could be on the rise.

Since kids under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated yet, DHEC is strongly encouraging students and staff to wear a mask in school buildings.

“Increasingly more and more kids have had experience of knowing friends and family who have gotten very ill or been hospitalized who died so this is a helping your community thing, this is not only keeping themselves safe but it is keeping their friends and family safe,” DHEC Lowcountry Region Medical Director Dr. Katy Richardson said.

DHEC says they believe masks, social distancing, and the use of cohorts in schools will reduce the spread of COVID in schools.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane that departed the Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday morning landed on...
Plane en route to Tenn. from Myrtle Beach lands on Upstate highway
Brandon Presha
‘Disgusting display’: S.C. man charged with tattooing child inside McDonald’s
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in Ocean Isle Beach.
HCFR helps battle fire that left home destroyed, another damaged in Ocean Isle Beach
Aiden Zasimovitch
Former Waccamaw HS student pleads guilty to shooting, killing Pawleys Island man
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

Brandon Ryan Marion Stokes
Man charged in connection to Florence vehicle break-ins
Hot and humid.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances
VIDEO: Pod of dolphins swim next to boat
VIDEO: Pod of dolphins greet boaters off Wrightsville Beach
Conway High graduate Sgt. First Class Chaqueena Bennett is inducted into the prestigious Sgt....
This is Carolina: Conway High School grad earns prestigious military award