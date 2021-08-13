Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC AG has yet to file lawsuit against Columbia Mayor over mask mandate

SC AG has yet to file lawsuit against Columbia Mayor over mask mandate
SC AG has yet to file lawsuit against Columbia Mayor over mask mandate(WIS)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday was the deadline the Attorney General’s Office gave to Mayor Steve Benjamin to rescind his mask mandate for schools or face legal repercussions.

READ | Here are the temporary SC laws related to COVID-19, schools, masks and vaccines

To date, however, no lawsuit has been filed against the City of Columbia.

The Attorney General’s Office says they are weighing their options.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says there has been no movement on the decision to file a possible lawsuit yet.

Ealier this week Wilson told Mayor Steve Benjamin he had until August 13 to rescind the mask ordinance.

In a letter sent to the mayor, the attorney general said the city’s ordinance goes against state law. He said he hoped he and the mayor can resolve the issue before legal action was taken.

Mayor Benjamin fired back saying he fundamentally disagrees with the attorney general’s opinion and that the city’s government has the constitutional authority and responsibility to preserve the lives, safety, health, and welfare of the city.

RELATED STORIES:

Richland One School District released their mask guidance policy yesterday saying they “strongly encourage” students to wear masks.

WIS called the district to ask if the schools inside the city limits were going to make masks mandatory, which would align with Mayor Benjamin’s orders.

A spokesperson for the district, Karen York, said their protocol states masks are strongly encouraged.

She also said they have called a special school board meeting to talk about face masks.

That board meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A small plane that departed the Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday morning landed on...
Plane en route to Tenn. from Myrtle Beach lands on Upstate highway
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Brandon Presha
‘Disgusting display’: S.C. man charged with tattooing child inside McDonald’s
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in Ocean Isle Beach.
HCFR helps battle fire that left home destroyed, another damaged in Ocean Isle Beach
Aiden Zasimovitch
Former Waccamaw HS student pleads guilty to shooting, killing Pawleys Island man

Latest News

Tidelands Health implements COVID-19 surge strategies as hospitalizations spike
Tidelands Health implements COVID-19 surge strategies as hospitalizations spike
Census: Inside the numbers and Horry County impact
Census: Inside the numbers and Horry County impact
.
‘A true pariot’: City renames street after fallen Myrtle Beach police officer
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses