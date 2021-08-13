Submit a Tip
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson, Mississippi, on Wednesday.(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a FedEx driver who was sitting in his truck.

WLBT reports police in Jackson, Mississippi responded to the shooting Wednesday night and found Robert Williams suffering gunshot wounds in the vehicle.

Williams was later pronounced dead. Another man in the truck was shot in the arm.

Police have yet to announce any information on possible motives or suspects in the shooting investigation.

REST IN PEACE! This is what it was like when Robert Williams came to deliver a package to your home. He was shot and...

Posted by WLBT 3 On Your Side on Friday, August 13, 2021

A friend of Williams established an online fundraiser for the driver to help his family with expenses.

The organizer said he leaves behind seven children and a wife.

The fundraiser has garnered more than $30,000 in donations as of Friday morning.

