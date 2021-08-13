No mask mandate & rising cases: How HCS plans to keep students safe this school year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County students are returning to the classroom on Aug. 17, and despite a rise in COVID-19 cases statewide, schools officials said students are in good hands.

While they can’t require masks to be worn due to a provision in the state budget, the district’s top nurse, Health Services Director Tammy Trulove, said staff and students can still wear them if they wish.

Back in the spring, the district partnered with Conway Medical Center to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for staff members. The district said over 2,000 faculty got vaccinated at that time, and numbers have likely increased in the past months.

But the district said they’re not keeping track or requiring students or staff to report their vaccination status. However, letting the district know if you are vaccinated or not can make all the difference when it comes to contact tracing and potential quarantines.

Trulove said if a staff member or your child has been deemed a close contact to someone who tested positive but they’ve gotten vaccinated and are asymptomatic, that staff member doesn’t need to quarantine.

If that staff member is unvaccinated and came in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, then they would have to quarantine for 14 days.

If too many staff members are in quarantine at once at one school, the district might have to switch that school to distance learning. However, Trulove said they are limited to five days of distance learning each year at each school due to new state regulations.

She said their goal is to keep students face-to-face, but there are certain factors they look at when making that determination.

“Can we get them to school? Can we feed them while they’re at school and do we have enough staff to do the instructional piece while we’re at school? So there’s no magic number as to when we would operationally say we can’t have operations in the building. We’re gonna have to go virtual in that building until we get some more staff back,” Trulove said.

She said she understands this isn’t a popular decision for many.

“These calls we have to make are difficult. Putting a sports team out is heartbreaking. Putting a classroom out is heartbreaking. But we have to think about economically to the parents, what it means to us medically in the classroom, what it means to the student emotionally and socially, and what it means to our staff socially and emotionally,” she said.

Trulove said school nurses will be tasked with contact tracing, and that every school in the district has a full-time nurse. Nurses can even use security footage video to help them make the right decisions when it comes to who needs to quarantine.

If there’s a question about how close two people came, or for how long they we’re in contact, they can pull security footage and watch.

Trulove added, what’s more important than ever is not sending your child to school in the first place if they seem sick. She said if your child shows more than one symptom of COVID-19 to keep them home. It can prevent quarantines or even outbreaks for whole classes and teams before it can start.

The COVID-19 dashboard will go live on the first day of school on the HCS website. It will be updated once a day.

