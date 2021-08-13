Submit a Tip
Man charged in connection to Florence vehicle break-ins

Brandon Ryan Marion Stokes
Brandon Ryan Marion Stokes(FCDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged in connection to recent vehicle break-ins in Florence.

The Florence Police Department said an officer was in the 2200 block of West Lucas Street at 4:12 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a suspicious person on a bicycle behind a closed business.

Upon investigating the building, the officer found a pair of flip-flops and the bicycle abandoned by the suspect. The officer then found 23-year-old Brandon Ryan Marion Stokes, of Timmonsville, lying in a brush in the area.

Stokes was then detained, and evidence was later found of him tampering with vehicles in the area. Police also found suspected marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription pills.

Stokes was then charged with three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, vehicle tampering, simple possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and financial transaction card theft.

Online records show he’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center under a $47,000 bond as of Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

