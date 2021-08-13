Submit a Tip
Loris teen charged with attempted murder after home hit by gunfire, police say

Jaleek Jamie Gore
Jaleek Jamie Gore(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris teen has been arrested after he allegedly fired multiple shots into an occupied home.

Officers responded to Cedar Branch Road in the early morning hours of July 31 after receiving a call that a house had been shot up, a report from Horry County police stated.

The victim, who police say was extremely intoxicated and having trouble speaking coherently, reported that he had possibly been in a fight near a club on Redenbo Lane. As he made his way home from the club, he reportedly fell in a ditch.

After the victim got out of the ditch, he managed to make it to his front door when he saw someone approaching.

Shots were fired as victim ran inside, leaving multiple gunshot holes “all the way down the house,” the report stated.

In addition to the victim, two other people – who police say were sleeping – were in the home when the shots were fired.

Jaleek Jamie Gore, 17, of Loris, was identified as the suspect and was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday morning.

Online records show Gore is charged with two counts of attempted murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

No bail has been set on Gore’s charges.

