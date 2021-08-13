Submit a Tip
Judge denies bond for man accused of shooting four people in Darlington County

Kiyonte Hickman
Kiyonte Hickman(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man accused of shooting multiple people last month in Darlington County.

On July 23, deputies were called to Oleander Drive where they found four people shot. The victims’ conditions have not been released.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals, the Darlington County Homicide/Violent Crime Unit tracked down Kiyonte Hickman on Friday and took him into custody.

He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the case.

Hickman went before a judge Friday afternoon for a bond hearing and was denied bond on all counts.

He is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said that this is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

