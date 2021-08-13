Horry County Schools looking to hire bus drivers as school year approaches

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - With the school year less than a week away, Horry County Schools is trying to get as many bus drivers hired as they can before students return to the classroom.

HCS Transportation Director Ben Prince says about 60 people pre-registered for Thursday’s job fair in Conway.

Prince says the district hire as many people as possible.

After the last school year, HCS had about 90 bus driver vacancies and has since been able to fill about a third of those positions so far.

Prince says there are still plenty of buses that need to be driven, but also that the position has flexible hours and decent pay.

“It’s a very sought-after position in a very important position,” said Prince.

The school district is also offering a $1,500 bonus per semester for new and current drivers.

“We are short around the entire county not just my district, we really need some good bus drivers,” said Debbie Rabon, who’s worked in the HCS bud department for 30 years.

Each applicant goes through an extensive background check and bus driver training before they can officially start driving they are school routes. Those interested can also fill out an application online.

The first day of school for Horry County is Aug. 17.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.