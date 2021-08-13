Horry County leads state with most confirmed COVID-19 cases in latest DHEC data report

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The latest COVID-19 case report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows Horry County with the most confirmed cases.

The daily COVID-19 case count from DHEC shows Horry County had 338 confirmed cases as of Wednesday. The second most was in Greenville County with 295 confirmed cases.

In all, DHEC reported 3,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. Two of the deaths were in Horry County, one in Georgetown County and one in Dillon County.

COVID-19 CASES | Cases by county

This data comes from 32,161 tests that had a 14.6% percent positive rate.

On Wednesday, state Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Well had an urgent warning for people in South Carolina to get vaccinated. She added that she has never been more concerned about the health of our state.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘We must take action now’: SC epidemiologist shares concern as COVID-19 cases continue rising

The latest information shows that 53.3% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 45.5% are fully vaccinated.

CLICK HERE to find a vaccination location near you.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.