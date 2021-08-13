Horry County determining how to spend $69 million from American Rescue Plan

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is receiving $69 million in coronavirus relief from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

Generally, the only rule is that the money has to be spent on COVID-19 relief, which is a broad topic ranging from public health to the economy.

Horry County has a diverse rough draft for spending the money, but it’s looking for help from the community to make sure nothing gets left out.

County leaders held a public hearing Thursday to gather some input.

“I’m so grateful that I’m one of the first five residents to be able to move into Oak Tree Farm,” said Justin Borrero, who spoke during the public hearing.

Borrero has lived at Oak Tree Farm for about six months. The community is designed to give adults with disabilities a chance to be independent.

SOS Care says the pandemic hit those with disabilities disproportionately hard.

“Many of the people with disabilities, 75% of them live at home with aging caregivers right now,” said SOS Care CEO Sarah Pope. “What’s going to happen when their caregivers are no longer here to support them?”

In the county’s rough draft for spending federal funds, nearly $7 million will go toward helping with affordable housing and educational disparities.

SOS Care is hoping Oak Tree Farm will be considered for some of that, so people with disabilities will have an affordable place to go.

“We’re currently developing for phase two, which would move in another 48 residents with the initial five,” said Borrero. “We’re hoping, within the decade, to have more than 130 residents, total.”

Public health, hospitality businesses, government services are also among the six sectors included in the plan for the money.

The county broke the $69 million into six sectors impacted by the pandemic. (Datawrapper)

About 5%, or $3.4 million, would go to emergency personnel payroll.

One advocate at the public hearing believes first responders deserve a bigger bonus than that.

“I knew guys that installed a shower outside their house,” said community activist Chad Caton. “They didn’t ask the county to pay for that. Aren’t our first responders, who’ve been in it since day one, the most important to take care of?”

Several Horry County Council members also attended Thursday’s hearing, including chairman Johnny Gardner.

Gardner said everything will be considered before the county finalizes its plan.

“We’ll take that benefit, bring it back and put it in the plan,” he said. “We’ll have five more days to put that in there.”

Horry County Council will likely vote on the spending plan in September, after public input ends on Aug. 17.

You can give the county feedback on how the money should be spent by emailing them at arpa@horrycounty.com.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.