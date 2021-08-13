FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred re-strengthens, Grace not as strong

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Fred has moved into the warm gulf waters as it approaches landfall, Tropical Storm Grace faces mountainous trek across Hispaniola.

Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred (WMBF)

At 8:00 am, the remnants of Fred were located near southwest Florida. While the center has jogged northward during the past few hours, the remnants are moving generally toward the north-northwest near 8 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through tonight, with a turn toward the north expected on Monday.

Tropical Storm Fred (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the system will cross the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today, cross the east-central and northern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Monday, and move inland along the northern Gulf coast Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Fred has re-developed into a tropical storm, with gradual strengthening expected while it moves over the Gulf of Mexico until it makes landfall.

Tropical Storm Grace

Tropical Storm Grace (WMBF)

At 8:00am, the center of Tropical Storm Grace was located south of Puerto Rico. Grace is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A continued west-northwestward motion at a slower forward speed is expected over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Grace (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected before Grace reaches Hispaniola on Monday. Weakening is forecast as the system crosses Hispaniola Monday and Monday night. Little change in strength is expected on Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb. Grace will likely take a similar path to Fred, as it works towards the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.