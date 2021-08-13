FIRST ALERT: Take advantage of the dry weather, rain chances increase Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High heat and humidity continue today ahead of increasing rain chances for Sunday.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. (WMBF)

This afternoon will be similar to every other day this week. Plenty of sunshine, heat and a heat index ranging from 100-104. It’s going to be nothing we haven’t already experienced this week. Once again, stay hydrated but also take advantage of the sunshine!

Enjoy Saturday and head to the beach! Rain chances increase to 60% on Sunday! (WMBF)

The first half of the weekend will be hot & humid. Highs remain the same on Saturday with the upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland. The heat index will climb to 100 to 103 Saturday afternoon. There is a 20% chance of a storm on Saturday but most of us will remain dry for any weekend plans. Once again, enjoy the heat and sunshine before tropical moisture brings increasing rain chances for the second half of the weekend.

Rain chances ramp up to 60% on Sunday. (WMBF)

A stalled out front will be the main culprit for showers throughout the day on Sunday. Along with the front, tropical moisture will work into the Carolinas. As a result, showers and storms will increase drastically. While Sunday will not be a washout, the chance of showers and storms will be around all day with the best chances during the afternoon. While outdoor plans are still okay Sunday, keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App. Showers & storms could move some of those plans indoors throughout the day.

The heaviest rain from Fred will fall to the west by next week. (WMBF)

As Tropical Storm Fred moves into the Deep South early next week, tropical moisture will continue to flow into the Carolinas and keep the chances of more frequent showers and storms in the forecast. Rain chances will remain at 40% Monday through Wednesday. The heaviest rain at this time from Fred will fall well to our west.

