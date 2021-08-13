FIRST ALERT: Fred to gain strength, Grace may develop this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fred looks better this morning but still remains a tropical depression in the latest update. Fred will begin to strengthen today as it moves to the northwest toward Florida.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, and for the southwest coast of the Florida Peninsula from Bonita Beach south and east to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay. The Tropical Storm Watch has been extended northward from Bonita Beach to Englewood, Florida.

At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Fred was located near latitude 22.0 North, longitude 76.7 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the northwest is expected tonight or Saturday. On the forecast track, Fred is expected to move along or just north of eastern and central Cuba through tonight, be near the Florida Keys on Saturday, and near the west coast of Florida on Sunday.

Fred is still a depression this morning with winds of 35 mph. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Fred could become a tropical storm again later today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1013 mb.

Fred will continue to move inland by Monday and push to our west through Tuesday & Wednesday. (WMBF)

Once it moves inland early next week, the remnants of Fred will likely spread rain and tropical moisture across much of the Deep South and the Carolinas. The heaviest rain looks to remain across Georgia and the western portions of the Carolinas. Locally, an increase in daily showers and storms is likely, but widespread heavy rain is not expected.

The heaviest rain from Fred will fall to the west by next week. (WMBF)

Meanwhile, we’re keeping an eye on what could become Grace this weekend. A small low pressure system located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity primarily west of the center.

We have a 70% chance of development over the next five days. (WMBF)

Environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days. The system is forecast to move generally westward at about 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic, reaching portions of the Leeward Islands Saturday night, and Virgin Islands on Sunday. Interests in these locations should monitor the progress of this disturbance. The chance of development is at 70% over the next 48 hours.

Models continue to show where the next system could travel with a big emphasis on the Caribbean once again. (WMBF)

