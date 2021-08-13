Deputies find meth, items stolen from Georgetown County marina after chase; 3 arrested

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three men were arrested after deputies found drugs and stolen items at a Grand Strand marina.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Marlin Quay Marina on Thursday after a report of stolen items aboard a vessel docked there. Some of those items included $15,000 worth of fishing tackle as well as YETI coolers.

Marina operators were able to provide authorities with high-quality video showing the theft taking place.

The suspect vessel was then found at a nearby rental property. When authorities approached, two people sped off in a pickup truck and nearly ran over a deputy. The deputy then pursued the truck and was able to pull the suspects over nearby.

Items confirmed to be stolen from the marina were found in the truck, which was driven by 24-year-old Christopher Wayne Allen, of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, and 36-year-old Timothy Joe Fowler, of Taylors. A “sizable” amount of crystal methamphetamine was also found inside the truck after deputies executed a search warrant.

Deputies then went back to the rental property and then arrested to boat’s owner, 34-year-old Nathaniel John Jenkins, of Greenville.

Allen and Fowler were both charged with receiving stolen goods, while Jenkins was charged with grand larceny of $10,000 or more.

More charges are expected to be filed, deputies said.

All three men are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Friday evening.

