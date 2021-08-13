Deputies arrest two juveniles in connection to deadly shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that killed a man and sent a woman to the hospital.

Authorities said last week 64-year-old Preston Hickman Sr. of Darlington was shot and killed along Philadelphia Street in the Syracuse community.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced that two juveniles were arrested Friday morning in the case.

Authorities said one of the juveniles is charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon. The second juvenile was charged with accessory after the fact.

Because of their ages, their names can’t be released at this time.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said investigation into the homicide is still ongoing.

