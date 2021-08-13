Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies arrest two juveniles in connection to deadly shooting in Darlington County

(unsplash.com)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that killed a man and sent a woman to the hospital.

Authorities said last week 64-year-old Preston Hickman Sr. of Darlington was shot and killed along Philadelphia Street in the Syracuse community.

RELATED COVERAGE | Coroner identifies 64-year-old man killed in Darlington County shooting

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced that two juveniles were arrested Friday morning in the case.

Authorities said one of the juveniles is charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon. The second juvenile was charged with accessory after the fact.

Because of their ages, their names can’t be released at this time.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said investigation into the homicide is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane that departed the Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday morning landed on...
Plane en route to Tenn. from Myrtle Beach lands on Upstate highway
Brandon Presha
‘Disgusting display’: S.C. man charged with tattooing child inside McDonald’s
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in Ocean Isle Beach.
HCFR helps battle fire that left home destroyed, another damaged in Ocean Isle Beach
Aiden Zasimovitch
Former Waccamaw HS student pleads guilty to shooting, killing Pawleys Island man
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

Jaleek Jamie Gore
Loris teen charged with attempted murder after home hit by gunfire, police say
Gary Chase Coble, Jr.
South Carolina man steals horse, hides it in bedroom, deputies say
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Aiden Zasimovitch
Former Waccamaw HS student pleads guilty to shooting, killing Pawleys Island man