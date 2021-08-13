2021 Extra Point preview: South Florence Bruins

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The South Florence Bruins took some lumps in their first season in Region 6-4A which was also year number one under Drew Marlowe.

The Bruins finished just 1-6 last year, however they showed plenty of fight down the stretch to provide optimism heading into this season.

Something else that has the community excited, their brand new on campus stadium with a turf field. It’s part of the upgrades for all the Florence District 1 high schools.

The leader of this team without question is quarterback LaNorris Sellers. He’s matured mentally and physically this offseason and recently committed to Virginia. Eric Cooper is another standout on the defensive side of the ball.

The team feels a full offseason that saw them mature will lead to success in 2021.

“I’m trying to push everybody to do harder and push myself matter of fact,” said South Florence linebacker Eric Cooper. “I’m trying to push myself because I know I can do it.”

“We’ll be a different South Florence than before,” South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers said. “We’re more disciplined, stronger, and faster. We’re just a team looking to win.”

“Last year every night for the most part we were physically dominated,” South Florence head coach Drew Marlowe said. “We’ve sort of taken that into this offseason and into the summer and into our workouts now and really want to flip the script on that. Hopefully with us maturing and growing, we’ll be able to win more of those one-score games and that’ll pretty much flip our record.”

The Bruins will get to open up the season at their new digs next Friday night when they host Bluffton.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.