Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 travelers arrested in Hawaii for alleged fake vaccine cards, official says

Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.
Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.(Dept. of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities from the Hawaii Attorney General’s office arrested two visitors from the mainland for allegedly attempting to skirt the state’s Safe Travels program, KHNL reported.

The travelers were arrested Sunday at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport, the AG’s office said. Investigators found they were allegedly in violation of the travel rules for using fake vaccination cards to come to the islands.

Investigators were following up on a tip from a community member.

Falsifying a vaccination card carries a fine of up to $5,000 and/or a term in prison for up to a year.

The travelers — identified as Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung — were charged and arraigned Wednesday morning.

“Attorney General investigators are committed to ensuring all such leads are investigated and thank the community for their assistance and support,” the AG’s office said in a statement.

“Along those lines, the Department of the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe.”

Additional details were not provided.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane that departed the Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday morning landed on...
Plane en route to Tenn. from Myrtle Beach lands on Upstate highway
Brandon Presha
‘Disgusting display’: S.C. man charged with tattooing child inside McDonald’s
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in Ocean Isle Beach.
HCFR helps battle fire that left home destroyed, another damaged in Ocean Isle Beach
Aiden Zasimovitch
Former Waccamaw HS student pleads guilty to shooting, killing Pawleys Island man
A crash Wednesday night in Georgetown County has claimed the life of a teenage girl.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old girl killed in Georgetown County crash

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Friday morning in Florence...
Troopers respond to deadly crash in Florence County
The former host of “The Tonight Show” appeared to be hanging out midair and pretended to climb...
WATCH: Jay Leno pulls off an epic mid-air stunt
The former host of “The Tonight Show” appeared to be hanging out midair and pretended to climb...
WATCH: Jay Leno pulls off an epic mid-air stunt
Officer Roberto Ruiz Jr. of the Altamonte Springs Police Department urges everyone to secure...
After mother fatally shot by own kid, officer pleads for firearms safety