Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman uncovers massive megalodon tooth in North Myrtle Beach

One woman discovered a massive megalodon tooth in a swash in North Myrtle Beach.
One woman discovered a massive megalodon tooth in a swash in North Myrtle Beach.(Source: Tina Farley)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Lots of time spent searching among the ocean waters for a megalodon tooth finally paid off for one local woman.

Tina Farley said she discovered a massive megalodon tooth a few weeks ago in a swash near Beach Cove Resort.

She found it while looking for sharks’ teeth and thought it was a rock at first.

Just to be sure that it was the real deal, Farley took it to Coastal Scuba who verified that it was a real megalodon tooth.

Farley said she lives in the area and looks all the time for megalodon teeth, and now she can finally she say that she found one.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Presha
‘Disgusting display’: S.C. man charged with tattooing child inside McDonald’s
Dalton Hubert Richardson
Horry County man accused of distributing child pornography, officials say
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a building collapse near Conway along Jordan Lake...
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to building collapse near Conway; 1 hurt
Rachel McArthur
Professor on CCU student killed in plane crash: ‘Tragic... there’s no other word’
Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Fred crossing Hispaniola, Grace may develop by this weekend

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina in one day
Top S.C. health organizations recommend pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday confirmed 2,181...
DHEC: Over 2,100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths
A crash Wednesday night in Georgetown County has claimed the life of a teenage girl.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old girl killed in Georgetown County crash