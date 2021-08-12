Top S.C. health organizations recommend pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A group of top health organizations in South Carolina issued a joint statement on Thursday, fully recommending that all pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after the CDC strengthened its recommendation of vaccinations for COVID-19 for pregnant women. It’s based on new evidence that shows that the vaccine is safe during pregnancy.

Several organizations, including the South Carolina Chapter of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, South Carolina Hospital Association and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, signed the statement supporting the CDC’s recommendation.

“As a growing number of pregnant women have been fully vaccinated, ongoing, systematic surveillance for possible adverse events shows that the available vaccines are safe,” the statement reads.

It also states that there is no credible evidence that the COVID vaccine has an impact on the fertility of women who are trying to get pregnant or on the health and development of the fetus.

The health organizations said there is strong evidence that shows women during and after pregnancy are at much greater risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 than any other people in their age group and are more likely to have major pregnancy complications if they contract the virus.

“As the delta variant has become the dominant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in South Carolina and the U.S., unvaccinated pregnant women are at even greater risk of serious illness and hospitalization and for having poorer pregnancy outcomes for themselves and their newborn,” according to the joint statement.

South Carolina health leaders are concerned because less than 25% of pregnant women overall and less than 10% of women under the age of 25 in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.

The following recommendations are fully supported by top South Carolina health organizations:

All pregnant women in South Carolina, including those previously infected with SARSCoV-2, should be actively encouraged to consider COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and after by all healthcare practitioners that are involved in their prenatal and postpartum care.

All pregnant women should be provided with available information about the safety and effectiveness of COVID vaccination and the higher risk of more serious illness and pregnancy complications from a COVID infection so they can make an informed vaccination decision.

Family members of pregnant women are also encouraged to get vaccinated to decrease the risk of spread within households. August 12, 2021

Those pregnant women who choose not to or are not able to be vaccinated should be actively encouraged to use proper facial masking and physical distancing in any group setting and to limit activities that would place them in close contact with individuals other than immediate family.

All pregnant women and the practitioners that care for them should be aware and take full advantage of CDC-approved co-vaccination with the COVID vaccine and other vaccinations recommended during pregnancy (e.g. influenza, Tdap).

All practitioners who provide pregnancy care should be aware that pregnant women from communities of color are at higher risk of more serious illness and pregnancy complications and have lower rates of COVID vaccination.

All pregnant women who are vaccinated during or after pregnancy should be encouraged to participate in the CDC V-Safe system and enter any relevant postvaccination health information into the smart device-based reporting tool to ensure maximum ongoing information about the safety of COVID vaccines.

