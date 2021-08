MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -This week we heard great music from local artist, Angela Vlandis at Fresh Brewed Coffee House.

She sings, plays the guitar and writes her own music. The style of music you will hear her play is indie.

You can check her out at open mic night at Fresh Brewed Coffee House or find her on social media!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.