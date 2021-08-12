Submit a Tip
Starbucks opens new location at Myrtle Beach International Airport

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The newest addition to the Myrtle Beach International Airport is also a first in South Carolina.

MYR and restaurateur Paradies Lagardère held a grand opening for Starbucks on Thursday. It’s the international coffee chain’s first location inside a South Carolina airport, according to officials.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune attended Thursday’s grand opening, saying it’s a natural partnership.

“As someone who travels through this airport frequently, and has always wondered ‘Why don’t we have a Starbucks?’ So now we do,” she said. “We have the region’s fastest-growing airport partnering with the world’s largest coffee house.”

The new Starbucks is located on the second floor of the terminal, just past the security checkpoint. It also offers mobile ordering and pre-orders for passengers arriving at the airport.

