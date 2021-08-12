SC reports small increase in weekly unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials say the number of initial claims filed last week increased over the previous week after four consecutive weeks of decline.

In the week that ended Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,432 first-time unemployment claims. That total was 91 higher than the previous week’s 1,341.

Greenville County had the highest total first-time claims with 142, with Richland County have the second highest with 122.

Charleston County listed 62 claims, Berkeley County listed 56 claims and Dorchester County reported 48.

In the week ending Saturday, the state paid out a total of $6.5 million in state and federal unemployment benefits.

Since March 15, 2020, the state has paid out more than $6.5 billion in benefits.

