Robeson County man accused of fatally shooting wife

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man is now accused of fatally shooting his wife, according to authorities.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Cathrage Road in Lumberton on Aug. 3 after neighbors requested a welfare check.

Deputies entered the home and found 67-year-old Lynda Austin dead inside from a gunshot wound. Her husband, David, was also found in the home and was later taken to a hospital.

Deputies then arrested David Austin in connection to the incident on Tuesday.

He’s charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond as of Wednesday night.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.