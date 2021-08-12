Rice: HCS board member hospitalized with COVID-19

Story courtesy of our news partner, MyHorryNews

Ray Winters, the District 3 representative on the Horry County Board of Education, is hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a public post from U.S. Rep. Tom Rice on social media.

“Ray is in rough shape, on a ventilator with Covid,” Rice said in his post.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said that the district respectfully declines any comment at this time.

“We honor the medical privacy of individuals and cannot speak on behalf of the family,” Bourcier said.

Winters was absent from Monday’s Horry County Board of Education meeting but no mention was made of the reason behind his empty chair.

Rice said in his post that Winters worked with him right out of law school and became his law partner before starting his own firm in 2008.

“Ray is a good Christian man. I believe he is 49 years old,” Rice wrote. “We lost John Poston from the Horry County Board of Education in January. We lost John Rhodes. We lost Robert Rabon. We’ve lost too many to name here. I pray we don’t lose Ray.”

Rhodes was a former Myrtle Beach mayor and Rabon had chaired the Horry County Republican Party. Rhodes died Jan. 17 and Rabon succumbed to COVID on Nov. 13.

Since 2014, Winters has represented District 3, which covers parts of Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach.

He’s the managing attorney of his own law practice that focuses on real estate, corporate and business transactions.

Winters and his wife Tracy have one daughter, Alyssa.

Rice asked for prayers for Winters and urged the public to get vaccinated.

