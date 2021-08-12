MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Even though Pirates Treasure House in Little River has been around for over 22 years, people still call it a hidden gem.

Once you visit, it’s easy to see why. Owners Richard and Linda Deegan take such pride in offering items you won’t find anywhere else along the Grand Strand.

They also lean heavily on supporting things made in the USA, where they can. A good amount of items come from Bali, Indonesia because of their intricate design. The rest? Handmade wood carvings and original paintings by Richard Deegan himself.

Come along with us to experience some of the treasures you’ll find at this truly special, locally owned place.

