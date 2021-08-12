Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Parents get heated after school board passes mask requirement in Tennessee

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (CNN) - Tensions boiled over into a parking lot Tuesday night after a school board passed a temporary mask requirement for elementary schools.

The mandate put forth by the Williamson County Board of Education goes into effect Thursday and ends Sept. 21.

Inside the school board’s special session, parents on both sides of the issue shared strong opinions. Outside, crowds heckled masked people as they left the building.

“We know who you are,” one man said. “You can leave freely, but we will find you.”

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was seen imploring the crowd to be peaceful.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children rise due to the delta variant and the refusal by many people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Presha
‘Disgusting display’: S.C. man charged with tattooing child inside McDonald’s
A small plane that departed the Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday morning landed on...
Plane en route to Tenn. from Myrtle Beach lands on Upstate highway
Dalton Hubert Richardson
Horry County man accused of distributing child pornography, officials say
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a building collapse near Conway along Jordan Lake...
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to building collapse near Conway; 1 hurt
Rachel McArthur
Professor on CCU student killed in plane crash: ‘Tragic... there’s no other word’

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
.
Hundreds of millions of dollars slated for S.C. airports, cyberattack defense if infrastructure bill passes
.
No plexiglass and optional mask wearing: A look inside Horry County classrooms ahead of new school year
.
Horry County Animal Care Center among shelters in state of emergency due to overcrowding
WMBF News at 11
Starbucks opens new location at Myrtle Beach International Airport