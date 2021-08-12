No plexiglass and optional mask wearing: A look inside Horry County classrooms ahead of new school year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - From training science teachers on how to engage students with hands-on lessons after over a year of online labs to getting physical education teachers equipped with new ideas for the upcoming year, the halls of Forestbrook Middle School are anything but quiet ahead of the first day of school.

“It’s a feeling of excitement of course, but there’s also a certain calm that comes with knowing that all of our students will be right where they belong on August 17th, which is right here in our classrooms,” Forestbrook Middle School Principal Melissa Rutenberg said.

Classrooms will look a lot more normal this year. Rutenberg said the biggest difference over last year is the lack of plexiglass dividers between desks and optional mask wearing. She said some furniture, like extra tables, have been removed from classrooms to make them less crowded.

And more space is needed with nearly all of Forestbrook’s students returning to the classroom. Last year, Rutenberg said about 170 learned virtually full-time. This year, she said only 35 are.

The changes are noticeable outside the classroom too. Last year, lunch staff delivered meals to classrooms. But now, students will pick up grab-and-go meals from the cafeteria and walk back to class. Rutenberg said eventually they’ll ease back into using the cafeteria like normal.

Rutenberg added her focus is to make the school year feel as normal as possible. Clubs will be able to meet in-person, and they are working to plan and schedule field trips. But the biggest priority for her is address learning loss.

“We have big plans for filling those gaps because as we all know, the students didn’t have the face-to-face time in the classroom that they’re accustomed to,” she said.

They have one of the eight middle school reading interventionists the district has money for thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

“She will be pushing into those English language arts classes and will be working with students right there inside the classroom with the regular teacher who’s also in the classroom,” she said.

However, there are supposed to be 15 total district wide, and many schools haven’t been able to hire the specialist yet. When it comes to math, the district can afford to bring on 15. But they’ve only been able to hire one district wide. Rutenberg said they’re starting the school year without one for math.

But still, she said she’s confident teachers are ready for the year ahead.

“Seeing everyone back and preparing for our students, it is a dream come true. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Rutenberg said.

The first day is Tuesday, Aug. 17.

