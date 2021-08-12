Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Gray News) - A California father confessed to killing his two young children after researching QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories that led him to believe they had “serpent DNA,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, a 40-year-old surf instructor, has been charged with killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities say he took them to Rosarito, Mexico, and shot them with a spear gun because he thought they would become monsters.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Coleman was charged Wednesday with the foreign murder of U.S. nationals.

Prosecutors say Coleman drove them from Santa Barbara to Mexico over the weekend and killed them on Monday. Coleman told an FBI agent that he had been “enlightened” by conspiracy theories and received visions telling him his wife possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his kids, the affidavit stated.

He was detained at a San Diego border checkpoint on the way back. KEYT reported he was tracked down using a locator app on his phone.

The children’s mother, identified in reports only as A.C., said the father and the children left Saturday in the family’s van. She did not know where they were going and called the police when she could not reach him.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Presha
‘Disgusting display’: S.C. man charged with tattooing child inside McDonald’s
Dalton Hubert Richardson
Horry County man accused of distributing child pornography, officials say
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a building collapse near Conway along Jordan Lake...
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to building collapse near Conway; 1 hurt
Rachel McArthur
Professor on CCU student killed in plane crash: ‘Tragic... there’s no other word’
Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Fred crossing Hispaniola, Grace may develop by this weekend

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Dr. Anthony Fauci says an additional COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; vaccine booster shot to be recommended for weakened immune systems
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas senator ends 15-hour filibuster over GOP voting bill
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday confirmed 2,181...
DHEC: Over 2,100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths
It's back-to-school shopping season, and the National Retail Federation is expecting record...
Back-to-school shopping may be affected by COVID-19 surge, supply chain kinks