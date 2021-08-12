Submit a Tip
Hundreds of millions of dollars slated for S.C. airports, cyberattack defense if infrastructure bill passes

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – The White House provided more details on how much money the Palmetto State would receive if a $1 trillion infrastructure bill passes.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with a 69-30 vote.

Much of the federal funds will go toward repairing roads and bridges, improving transportation options and also providing high-speed internet to all Americans. But the funds will also go toward airports, cyberattack defenses and clean water.

On Thursday, the White House released updated numbers showing that South Carolina will receive $18.3 million to protect against cyberattacks. The state will also receive $15 million to help prepare our infrastructure for extreme weather events.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, airports in South Carolina would receive about $161 million to make improvements over the next five years. It’s not clear at this point exactly how much each airport in the state will receive.

Also under the act, the Palmetto State is expected to receive $510 million over five years to improve our water infrastructure and ensure that homes get clean, safe drinking water.

The infrastructure bill now heads to the House where it does face some hurdles before it can head to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

