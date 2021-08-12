Horry County police to continue public safety checkpoints through summer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is stepping up their efforts to keep the roadways safe.

The department said Thursday they will continue to conduct public safety checkpoints for the remainder of the summer.

The checkpoints are put in place deter illegal activities to include speeding and driving under the influence.

HCPD initially announced in June they would conduct the checkpoints this summer.

