Horry County man looks to dispel vaccine misinformation, has received 20 doses over his lifetime

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Twenty.

That’s how many doses Horry County resident George Eaton, 66, says he’s received over his lifetime.

With concerns many others have about the COVID-19 vaccine, Eaton says skeptics should put their faith in science and not in misinformation.

Eaton showed WMBF News his immunization record from the South Carolina State Board of Health, showing many vaccinations from 1956-1961.

He says that was the period right before he started school. The doses he received were to fight against diseases such as polio.

Years later, Eaton says he’s healthy and living a good life.

“I took mine and I’m fine,” he said.

But Eaton says he’s concerned about the young adults who refuse to take the COVID-19 shot because they’re questioning how effective or safe it is.

“People who were lucky enough to grow up in an era where you didn’t have to have 16 or 18 shots,” he said. “We have pretty much eradicated these because of the vaccinations. If the old man can do it, you can do it.”

Doctors in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee say they’ve put their trust in vaccines, mainly because history shows the doses play a major role in eradicating diseases and making communities safer.

”Some people in our generations now because of vaccinations, haven’t seen people suffer other than this pandemic,” said Michelle King, corporate director of infection prevention for McLeod Health. “And they don’t really understand how important vaccinations are to the history of our country, to the healthy lives we live now.”

“Probably the single most important impact on life expectancy was vaccinations,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon of Tidelands Health. “We started vaccinating people. We eliminated polio, smallpox, reduced measles to virtually nothing.”

As of now, less than half of the state population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s very distressing to see there are people out there who still believe the FDA and CDC would approve a vaccine that would be harmful to them,” King said.

Harmon added the numbers aren’t high enough yet to eradicate the coronavirus.

“Still not enough to get herd immunity,” he said. “Not enough to mitigate transmission of this very contagious delta variant.”

