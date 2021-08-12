Horry County Fire Rescue helps battle house fire in Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in Ocean Isle Beach.

A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed the fire was at 99 Ocean Isle West Boulevard.

Our sister station WECT in Wilmington reports all occupants managed to get out of the home.

The station spoke to Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith, who said the homeowners believe the blaze started in the garage. An official cause of the fire has yet to be released.

HCFR, who sent crews from the northern part of their jurisdiction, shared photos of the blaze early Thursday morning on Twitter.

Last night, Horry County Fire Rescue crews from the northern portion of our jurisdiction provided aid to our public safety partners in Ocean Isle Beach for structure fire calls they were facing.



Always here to help!#HCFR pic.twitter.com/TtbzuuycV3 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 12, 2021

