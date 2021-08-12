Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Fire Rescue helps battle house fire in Ocean Isle Beach

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in Ocean Isle Beach.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in Ocean Isle Beach.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in Ocean Isle Beach.

A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed the fire was at 99 Ocean Isle West Boulevard.

Our sister station WECT in Wilmington reports all occupants managed to get out of the home.

The station spoke to Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith, who said the homeowners believe the blaze started in the garage. An official cause of the fire has yet to be released.

HCFR, who sent crews from the northern part of their jurisdiction, shared photos of the blaze early Thursday morning on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Presha
‘Disgusting display’: S.C. man charged with tattooing child inside McDonald’s
Dalton Hubert Richardson
Horry County man accused of distributing child pornography, officials say
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a building collapse near Conway along Jordan Lake...
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to building collapse near Conway; 1 hurt
Rachel McArthur
Professor on CCU student killed in plane crash: ‘Tragic... there’s no other word’
Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Fred crossing Hispaniola, Grace may develop by this weekend

Latest News

Fred will regain strength through the week and work back toward Florida as a tropical storm.
FIRST ALERT: Fred to regain strength this week, increasing chance of development in the Atlantic
The heat index will reach 100-104 today!
FIRST ALERT: Triple digit heat continues, plenty of sunshine
Horry County Fire Rescue
COVID-19 case spike reduces ambulance availability, causes long ER waits in Horry County
File image
1 killed, 5 others hurt after vehicle overturns in Georgetown County