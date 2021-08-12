Horry County Animal Care Center among shelters in state of emergency due to overcrowding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina animal shelters have declared a state of emergency, with many running out of room to take in more animals.

Cpt. Justin Wyatt with the Horry County Police Department says even though overcrowding is common statewide, it’s especially a problem now, including at the Horry County Animal Care Center.

“Because of the temperatures rising and the state of the economy and the amount our population has grown across the state, we have an unusual number of high animals not just in Horry County but across the state,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt explained how heat plays a role in overcrowding.

“A lot of the dogs have escaped from potentially hazardous areas and become strays,” he said. “And because they’re strays, people are noticing them, their lack of water, lack of food, they’re becoming dehydrated. So it’s a lot easier to see that the dog is suffering in the heat.”

Allison Gillespie, Operations Director at All 4 Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island, said she knows all too well what it’s like to have an overcrowded shelter.

“We’re trying very hard to move them out, but we’re not making a dent,” she said of the animals at All 4 Paws.

Wyatt says there’s one solution to this, and it requires help from the public.

“All shelters rely on the public,” he said. “We cannot do it without that partnership. We can not adopt out without their support. We can not send a rescue without their support. And support may not necessarily mean adoption. Sometimes it’s supplies, sometimes it’s monetary donations, sometimes it’s volunteering. There’s plenty of ways to assist and help, but we require the partnership of the public.”

Wyatt says fostering is also a great option.

Click here to help out the Horry County Animal Care Center.

