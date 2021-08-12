Four Chants named to 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list

MOBILE, Ala. – Coastal Carolina had four senior standouts named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist, the Reese’s Senior Bowl announced today in super senior defensive lineman C.J. Brewer, redshirt senior bandit end Jeffrey Gunter, senior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, and senior tight end Isaiah Likely.

Accolades continue to roll in for Brewer, as the Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophy preseason watch lists member was also named a nominee for the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his impact both on and off the field and picked up 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-America fourth-team honors this preseason.

A 2020 Associated Press (AP) All-America third-team selection and 2020 Phil Steele honorable mention All-American last season as a team captain, the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference and 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt first-team selection, was also named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-Sun Belt third team this preseason.

In 2020, the Chant defender picked up All-Sun Belt and Phil Steele SBC All-Conference first-team accolades after garnering All-Sun Belt third-team recognition in 2019. Brewer played in and started all 12 games along the defensive front for the Chants. He finished the season tied for second on the team and fourth in the Sun Belt with 6.5 sacks, was third on the team and eighth in the league with 11.0 tackles-for-loss on the year, and ranked fifth on the team with 60 total tackles. He also recorded six quarterback hurries, forced one fumble, and recovered a fumble on the defensive line.

He enters his final season at CCU in 2021 ranked fifth all-time in CCU’s career record books in quarterback hurries (14), sixth all-time in sacks (11.5), sixth all-time in fumbles forced (5), ninth all-time in tackles-for-loss (23.0), and ninth all-time in assisted tackles (108).

Named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list, Gunter has also been named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-Sun Belt first team, the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference first team, and the 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt first team.

Last season, Gunter earned a spot on the 2020 All-Sun Belt first team and the 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt All-Conference first team as he led the nation in forced fumbles with six on the year. He also finished the season tied for second on the team and fourth in the Sun Belt with 6.5 sacks and was second on the team and seventh in the Sun Belt with 12.5 tackles-for-loss.

He totaled 58 tackles, including 35 solo stops, one interception, one pass breakup, and 12 quarterback hurries off the edge last season, including a season-high eight tackles twice versus Appalachian State (Nov. 21) and in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl versus No. 23 Liberty (Dec. 26).

A 2020 All-Sun Belt first-team selection and named to the 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt All-Conference first team last season, Heiligh picked up Preseason All-Sun Belt first-team honors his senior season. Also named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-Sun Belt first team and both the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference and 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason first teams as a wide receiver and fourth teams as a punt returner, Heiligh looks to build on a career year in 2020.

A Biletnikoff Award watch list member last season and again this preseason, Heiligh hauled in his 100th career reception and surpassed 1,000 career receiving yards in 2020. The Florida native led the Chants and ranked second in the Sun Belt with 65 receptions on the year, led the team and was third in the conference in receiving yards with 998 on the season, and totaled 10 receiving touchdowns, which ranked third in the Sun Belt and sixth overall in total touchdowns.

Heiligh hauled in at least one pass in 11 of the 12 games in which he played including a career-high 13 catches in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl which was both a Cure Bowl and CCU single-game record. He also recorded 178 receiving yards in the Cure Bowl which was also a Cure Bowl record and the third-most by a Chant in a single game.

The fourth-year Chant registered four 100-yard receiving games in 2020 and had three games with two touchdown catches. He also returned nine punts for 71 yards on the season, including a career-long 40-yard return versus Georgia Southern.

Likely, who has also been named to the Lombardi Award, Biletnikoff Award, and John Mackey Award preseason watch lists, was also named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-America third team, the 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt first team, and both the 2021 Phil Steele and Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt first teams.

A two-time All-Sun Belt selection, garnering first-team honors in 2020 and third-team recognition in 2019, Likely was named to the 2020 Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-America second team and earned a spot on the 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference first team last season despite playing with an injured foot that required offseason surgery for most of the season.

In 2020, he played in 11 of the 12 games for the Chants on the season, totaling 30 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns. His 601 receiving yards were eighth in the Sun Belt overall but first among all Sun Belt tight ends, while his average yards per catch of 20.03 yards per reception was first in the Sun Belt and 10th nationally among all players. He caught at least one pass in 10 of the 11 games in which he played and recorded catches of 75, 72, and 57 yards on the season, all three of which were the longest pass plays on the season for CCU’s offense.

Over his three years at CCU, Likely has played in 35 games, recording 74 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns.

