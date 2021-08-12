Former Waccamaw HS student pleads guilty to shooting, killing Pawleys Island man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Waccamaw High School student was sentenced to three decades in prison for the shooting death of a Pawleys Island man.

Aiden Zasimovitch, 19, of Pawleys Island pleaded guilty on Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and criminal conspiracy in the middle of his criminal trial that started on Monday.

The charges stem from the death of Deondre Brown, who was shot and killed in the front yard of his Pawleys Island home in December 2019.

“We would like to thank the Brown family for the help they provided in prosecuting this defendant and to again offer them its condolences in the tragic loss of Deondre who was a loving member of their family. Thanks are additionally given to the friends of the family, neighbors, and community organizations that supported the family during this difficult time and to the various witnesses that came forward and assisted this case,” said Keith Powell, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.

The judge sentenced Zasimovitch to 30 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and six months on the conspiracy charge. They are to be served consecutively.

Two others were arrested in connection with the case.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said that Colby Barnes was not charged with murder in the case.

The solicitor’s office added that the charges for Chandler Sports are still pending. They said Sports was 15 years old when he was charged with murder in Brown’s death. His case was originally in juvenile court but it was moved to General Sessions Court in July, so he faces charges as an adult now, according to the solicitor’s office.

