FIRST ALERT: Triple digit heat continues, plenty of sunshine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat continues through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend with each afternoon featuring a triple digit heat index.

Today is hot and humid! (WMBF)

This pattern of the hot, steamy and summer weather continues with southerly winds pumping plenty of humidity into the area. As you head through today, highs will climb into the upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s once again. Expect the heat index to reach 100-104 today. If you plan to be out today, stay hydrated!

The only major change for the weekend is now scattered showers and storms arriving for Sunday afternoon. (WMBF)

The continuation of the heat and humidity will continue on Friday and Saturday with highs remaining in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The risk of a storm continues at 20% through the start of the weekend before some changes arrive to the forecast for the second half of the weekend and into next week.

Sunday's rain chances are back up to 40% for the afternoon with pop up showers and storms. (WMBF)

An incoming front is expected to move in late Saturday night into Sunday, stalling out across the Carolinas. This will bring a little bit more moisture into the region for the second half of the weekend with showers and storms increasing to 40%. Highs will be cooler with the mid 80s for both the beaches and the Pee Dee.

Our rain chances remain at 40% next week with remnants of Fred to our west. Any change in the pattern could easily bump those chances up to 60-70%. (WMBF)

The better rain chances will continue into next week, helping ease the heat a bit next week. A lot is still up in the air in regards to Fred but it’s looking more and more likely that the remnants of Fred will move into the western Carolinas. The increase in tropical moisture will result in better chances for storms and keep our temperatures in check.

