FIRST ALERT: Fred to regain strength this week, increasing chance of development in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fred remains a depression this morning but will begin to regain strength through the week.

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Fred was located near latitude 20.2 North, longitude 73.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest.

On the forecast track, Fred is expected to move across the southeastern Bahamas today, move along or just north of eastern and central Cuba later today and Friday, and be near the Florida Keys and south Florida on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, but slow strengthening is expected Friday and this weekend. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb.

Meanwhile, we are also keeping an eye on showers and thunderstorms that remain disorganized in association with a tropical wave located about 1500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form by early next week while the system moves generally westward at about 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic. This system is expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands late Saturday or early Sunday. The chance of development is now at a medium chance at 60% over the next five days.

